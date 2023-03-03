Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Your hand isn’t held all too much in Wo Long. The tutorials are given to you in a way that doesn’t disrupt the flow of the game. Sometimes, you might miss a few things or need further explanations of things. What you might notice on the top right of your screen are these arrows on your map, so what do they mean in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty? We can break this down below.

What Do the Arrows Mean in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty?

There are two types of arrows on the map, so here’s what they are. The first arrow you’ll see is a red arrow. This is an indicator of where you need to go. It’s like a mission marker. Whether it’s a boss room or a group of enemies needed to be defeated, this is where the red arrow leads you.

If you see an orange arrow on your map, this means that you have died. Following it will lead you to the enemy who killed you. Here’s where it can get tricky. You ideally want to exact revenge on the enemy who killed you. In doing so, you’ll earn back the Genuine Qi they took.

If you die to a different enemy before retrieving your previous spoils, the orange arrow will then guide you to that enemy. If you died in a boss room, the orange arrow will be directly aligned with the red arrow.

Since your map acts more like a compass, it’s a good way to indicate how close you are to where these arrows point you. If you notice a giant door that gives you a prompt to open it and there’s a red arrow right there, that means you’re about to fight a boss.

Make all necessary preparations before tackling things like this as you’re basically locked in. If that boss beat you, there are things to retrieve. If not, you lose what the boss took from you. Sadly, the map/compass doesn’t take different points of elevation into consideration, so you may oftentimes find yourself lost if you don’t properly retrace your steps.

