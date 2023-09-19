What Does Change Shape Do in Lies of P?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

So you have sat down in the Geppetto’s Tools chair in Geppetto’s office, and two options appeared: Activate P-Organ and Change Shape. By now, I’m sure you know what P-Organ means, where it’s a skill tree that allows you to enhance your character. But what does changing shape mean? This guide will cover what change shape does in Lies of P.

Change Shape Meaning in Lies of P

Change shape is an option players can access early but can only use about a third of the way through the main story of Lies of P. Changing shape allows your character to change certain cosmetics during the game’s playthrough.

One good example is what happens through the lie system of Lies of P. Choosing to lie consistently in Lies of P will cause P to grow out his hair, becoming more human. If you decide that you don’t like the look of P’s long hair, you can use the change shape option to go back to the original look. If you change your mind, you can switch back to long hair.

The change shape feature doesn’t seem very important at all, as throughout my 50-hour playthrough, I only got one appearance change option at the Geppetto’s Tools chair. You would think this mechanic would be more critical, considering it’s in the exact location as the P-Organ, an upgrade system that players consistently use throughout their playthrough.

Outside of changing your appearance, there’s nothing else to it. I feel like Neowiz should have just put a mirror in the corner of the room for the change shape feature, but then again, it could have something to do with the Lore.

If you sit in Geppetto’s Tools and select Change Shape and it doesn’t allow you to continue forward, then you currently have no appearance options. Simply playing the story will add to change shape, so keep progressing through the chapters, and eventually, an option will become available.

- This article was updated on September 19th, 2023