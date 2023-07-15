Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Among the many items you can make use of in order to buff your squad in Awesome Games Studio’s zombie-killing roguelike Yet Another Zombie Survivors, the potato can without a doubt be considered one of, if not the most unusual one. But what does the potato do in the game?

What Does the Potato Do in Yet Another Zombie Survivors?

Differently from all the other items/powerups in Yet Another Zombie Survivors, the Potato does not offer you any passive increase or effects, thus being the equivalent of a null pick among the available items featured in the game. But if the potato does not have any use, why is the item in the game in the first place?

Well, the answer to why the item prevailed through the beta and is now featured in the Early Acess phase of Yet Another Zombie Survivors seems to lie in the fact that since its introduction, the Potato slowly grew to be considered as one of the title’s symbols. Given various interactions between the developing team and fans, the item’s presence seems to have also become a running gag among them.

A clear sign of the comical focus of the item can be seen in the way that completing a run in which you managed to get 3 potatoes will prompt the game to show you, in what seems to be a reference to Portal’s classic ‘The Cake is a Lie’ meme, the ‘The Potato is a Lie” message in your rewards screen.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

How to Unlock the Potato

Those who still haven’t unlocked the Potato in Yet Another Zombie Survivors can do so by leveling up any of the in-game skills to their maximum level.

This guide was made while playing Yet Another Zombie Survivors on PC.

- This article was updated on July 15th, 2023