What iPhones and iPads Can Play Resident Evil Village and RE 4?

Image: Capcom

It’s official: Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake are coming to iPhones and iPads. This step forward is huge for mobile gamers, allowing them to enjoy the greatness of the best horror franchise on the go. You need a suitable model to run these games on iPhone and iPad devices. This guide will cover which iPhones and iPads can play Resident Evil Village and RE4.

Which iPads Can Play Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4?

According to the Apple Store, users will need “iPadOS. 17.0 or later and a device with the M1 chip or later” to run Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake on an iPad. This means a 2021 or later iPad Pro and a 2022 iPad Air or later can run these games.

Which iPhones Can Play Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4?

As for iPhone, and according to the Apple Store, users will need an iPhone with “iOS 17.0 or later with an A17 Pro chip or later” to run Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake. In other words, those interested in playing these games on their phone will need an iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max.

When Does Resident Evil Village and RE 4 Release for iPhone and iPad?

According to Capcom, Resident Evil Village will be released on iPhone and iPad devices on October 30, 2023, for the spooky Halloween season.

As for Resident Evil 4 Remake, there is no official release date. That said, the App Store listing has a release date of December 31, 2023, although this is most likely just a placeholder rather than the official release date. We will have to wait for more information and an official release date confirmation from Capcom shortly.

Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Price for iPhone and iPads

Resident Evil Village will be priced at $39.99 for the base game, with an additional 20 dollars for those who wish to add on the Winters’ Expansion Pack. This addition brings the entire package together for $59.99.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has no price yet, although it’s safe to say it will be the same price or more. Considering Resident Evil 4 Remake is the latest installment in the Resident Evil franchise, there would be no surprise if it is priced at $59.99.

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023