All Resident Evil 4 Remake Voice Actors: Full Character List

Image: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake brings a whole group of talented actors and actresses for the experience. Some names who helped bring the game to life can be recognized from their previous work in hit movies and shows. Let’s look at all the voice actors for every character in the Resident Evil 4 Remake and a little bit of their track record.

All Voice Actors for Each Character in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Below are all the voice actors in the latest Resident Evil game corresponding with the character they play in the game.

Nick Apostolides – Leon Kennedy

Craig Burnatowski – Albert Wesker

Lily Gao – Ada Wong

Christopher Jane – Osmund Saddler

Nicole Tompkins – Ashley Graham

Jon Bryant – Bitores Mendez

Mike Kovac – Jack Krauser

Andre Pena – Luis Sera Nevarro

Joe Thomas – President Graham

Michael Adamthwaite – The Merchant

All Voice Actors Prior Experience

As you can see, some well-known actors on this list have made a name for themselves in Resident Evil and elsewhere. First, we have Nick Apostolides, who got his name big for playing Leon Kennedy in the Resident Evil 2 remake and as the same character in the movie Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. While Craig Burnatowski also has some experience in the video game world by playing his part in Division 2 as James Dragov

Next, we have Lily Gao, who plays Ada Wong in the Resident Evil 4 Remake but also played Ada in the recent movie Resident: Evil Raccoon City! She is known for more minor roles in movies such as Through Black Spruce and Kin. Christopher Jane can be considered the same as he only has experience in minor television roles and now has a significant role as Osmund Saddler in the Remake. This may be his big break!

Nicole Tompkins is no stranger to horror as she is playing the hit role of Ashley Graham in the remake, but also plays hit roles in big horror movies such as Haley Jacobson in The Amityville Terror, as well as Joanna in Darkness in Tenement—both horror roles in which she does a phenomenal job with her performance.

The next significant role in the Resident Evil 4 Remake is Jon Bryant, who plays Bitores Mendez. This actor has had some experience in the entertainment industry as an extra but is mainly known for the music he puts out as a musician. Mike Kovac does a great job as the infamous Jack Krauser—and his greatness doesn’t stop there. This actor and producer have credits in the entertainment industry as he played the character of Jackson in the seventh season of Supernatural while also being one of the primary producers of the movie Fake Blood.

Andre Pena’s most well-known work would be the Resident Evil 4 Remake, but he is no stranger to working as an actor. He also plays essential roles in short movies such as The Specials, Not Here, But Now, and Shame. Joe Thomas, who has some prior experience in the video game industry by starring in Diablo 3 as King Leoric and previous Resident Evil experience through Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness as the same character—President Graham—who he plays in the game.

Lastly, the player’s favorite character, The Merchant, is played by Michael Adamthwaite, who is most known for his significant role as Jay in the Ninjango animation series. He also appeared in Planet of the Apes as Luca.

- This article was updated on March 30th, 2023