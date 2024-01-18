What Is Palworld’s Release Time on PC & Game Pass? Explained

Image: Pocketpair

Among the wide array of long-awaited titles set to debut in 2024, Palworld seems to be one of the most exciting, given how the game promises to fuse the gotta catch them all premise of the Pokemon franchise with the usual unforgiving nature of multiplayer survival games.

But when will Palworld be released? Here’s when will Palword become available on both Steam and Game Pass.

Palworld PC and Game Pass Release Time

Palworld is set to enter Early Access and become available for both Steam and Game Pass users on January 19, 2024, at 00:00 PST / 08:00 AM PST. Although Game Pass players on both PC and Xbox consoles will be able to dive into it for free, the game will cost $29.99 on Steam.

Does Palworld Have Crossplay?

As revealed by the game’s developers, the early access version of Palworld will not support crossplay between PC and console players on release. Once in the game, you will be able to team up with up to three friends sharing the same platform by inviting them as a co-op game host. You can also share a world with your friends by creating a dedicated server. Each server can support up to 32 players.

Will Palworld Ever be Released on PS4 and PS5?

In the game’s Early Access Launch FAQ, developer Pocketpair revealed that there are currently no plans regarding the release of the game for PS5. But don’t lose hope, as they also revealed that they will be considering the possibility during development.

Should You Play Palworld on Release?

Based on what we have seen through trailers and breakdowns from developers, I believe all fans of the survival genre should give Palworld a chance, as the game’s new mechanics seem to add a much-needed breath of fresh air to the genre. If you are a Pokemon fan, Palworld may also be a great pick for you, even if —like me— you can see yourself dying if the alternative is either sacrificing any of your Pals or harming any wild ones during your playthrough.

