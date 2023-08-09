What is Rope Used for in Baldur’s Gate?

Image: Larian Studios / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3 has incredible items to collect, each with its own purpose. Some items are great for combat, some for stealth, and others can even be sold at a merchant for a hefty amount of gold. But what about Rope? Is there any use for Rope in Baldur’s Gate 3? We have the answer for you.

Is There a Use for Rope in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Currently, rope has no use in Baldur’s Gate 3. Players can’t use rope in their environment; instead, the only actual use of this item is to sell it to a merchant for one piece of gold. You would think that a game as complex and in-depth as Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studious would make rope a useful item, but nope, not at all.

It would have been nice to have a feature where you can tie your enemies up in rope or climb down high ledges for a more immersive experience, but unless that gets added in a future update, there’s no reason to have it fill up your inventory.

Since you have read this far, I will make it my goal to find one purpose of rope outside of gaining one gold. Try donating it to your local shopkeeper to raise their attitude for more discounts.

Related: Here’s an Easy Way to Clear Up Inventory Space in Baldur’s Gate 3

Merchant Attitude for Discounts

If you find yourself with rope in your inventory or extremely low in gold, feel free to bring the rope to your nearest merchant. While it isn’t the highest payout for this item, it can help raise the merchant’s attitude and help get discounts for that specific merchant’s store.

Every item you donate to a merchant for free will increase the attitude, getting closer and closer to significant discounts. Attitude level 100 will grant up to a 25% discount for the items in the store! Just remember that it takes 6 gold pieces, or 6 gold’s worth of items, to raise the attitude by one point. So in theory, this will take 6 ropes for one point.

Considering Baldur’s Gate 3 is such a massive game, realistically, the rope could potentially have a purpose, but the community has yet to find a use. Until then, or until a “rope update” for the game launches, it’s better to disregard this item.

- This article was updated on August 9th, 2023