What is the Password in Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties?

When you first begin the Bloody Ties DLC in Dying Light 2, you’ll be asked for a password to gain entrance to the building where the first quest is located. In typical Dying Light fashion, there are multiple dialogue options that you can choose between. Since Dying Light 2 places such a huge emphasis on player choice and branching paths, surely some of these dialogue options will get you inside the building and some of them will get the door slammed in your face, right? Well, it’s actually a lot more straightforward than that.

What is the Bloody Ties Password in Dying Light 2?

Of all the choices the game gives you for the password, there is no correct choice. There is no way to get into the building without progressing further in the quest. Sadly, this event is completely scripted. After choosing a few times and guessing incorrectly, the quest will continue.

At least you can get a laugh out of it, however, since some of Aiden’s possible responses are video game references. They aren’t exactly deep cuts, so everyone should get where they’re from.

While this is a scripted event, there are still quite a few choices to make throughout the short Bloody Ties DLC campaign. Despite its campier tone, Bloody Ties still has decisions to make that will alter the outcome of the story and decide the fate of a few characters. Even if Bloody Ties can get fairly repetitive, there’s still a lot to enjoy for diehard Dying Light 2 fans.

Bloody Ties is just the first story DLC for Dying Light 2, so there’s plenty of content on the horizon. A second story DLC is planned and Techland is promising five years of post-launch support, mirroring the impressive lifespan that the first game received.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A cloud version for Nintendo Switch is currently in development.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022