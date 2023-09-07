What Should You Use Your Gear Voucher For in FF7 Ever Crisis?

Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis gives players plenty of free rewards to ease them into the gacha system, and one of the game’s pre-registration rewards is a free 5-Star Gear Voucher. This Gear Voucher lets you choose a 5-Star outfit for any of the game’s characters including Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and more. It comes with a weapon too, but it’s only a basic 3-Star so the armor is the real draw. You only get one of them though, so what should you pick from the Gear Exchange with your Gear Voucher in Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis?

How to Use Gear Vouchers in Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis

Before you can use your Gear Voucher, you must first claim it from the Gift Box. To get there, tap the Gifts icon on the right side of the screen at the main menu. There, you’ll find your Gear Voucher in addition to a ton of free gems and other rewards for new players.

Once you have a Gear Voucher, tap the Store icon on the right side of the screen. It’s at the top of the list of icons with Missions, Friends, and Gifts. Then, tap the Exchange button in the bottom left corner of the menu. From there, tap Gear Exchange and you’ll see all of the options that can be purchased with a Gear Voucher.

What Should You Choose From the Gear Exchange?

In the Gear Exchange, there’s a 5-Star outfit paired with a 3-Star weapon for every character in the game. Really, you should choose an outfit for whoever your favorite character is. Every character in Ever Crisis is viable, and if you have a Final Fantasy 7 favorite, you should get their special armor.

However, some characters are better than others. If you want the best gear for the best characters, then take Cloud’s Battlefiend Garb or Aerith’s Rosy Battle Suit. Cloud is one of the best DPS characters in the game and the main story will force you to use him quite often, so it’s a good idea to build him up with great gear. Aerith, on the other hand, is the game’s best support unit with incredible AOE healing capabilities. If you want to survive endgame boss battles, Aerith is your girl.

Again, all of these outfits are great options, even the First Soldier character choices if you’re into that. The only character we’d advise against for this choice is Red XIII, since he’s outclassed by Aerith for support capabilities and Cloud and Barrett for damage. He’s an underpowered unit for sure. Still, his 5-Star outfit can put him above the other party members if you build him right.

Keep in mind that you can pull all of these outfits from the gacha system, and you’re going to end up with 5-Star armor and weapons for each character regardless of what you choose now. The Gear Voucher is just intended to give you a headstart on your Ever Crisis journey. Remember that you can also reroll your account if you change your mind, too.

- This article was updated on September 7th, 2023