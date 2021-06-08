What Time and Date is Square Enix Presents at E3 2021

Square Enix Presents at E3 2021 is coming up in a few days, and since all of E3 is digital this year many fans want to know what time and date the show will occur. Well, we know the answer to that question: make sure this coming Sunday is clear of any obligations, because it’s going to be full of E3 2021 goodness, to include Square Enix Presents.

Square Enix Presents at E3 2021 is June 13th at 12:15pm PST.

The Square Enix Presents show at E3 2021 will go live June 13th at 12:15pm PST. For other major time zones, that translates to:

3:15pm EST/UTC-4

8:15pm BST/UTC+1

9:15pm CEST/UTC+2

3:15am SGT/UTC+8

Fans planning to watch the show live can catch it either at YouTube.com/SquareEnixNA, Twitch.tv/SquareEnix, or over on the E3 Expo main page. The show is estimated to run for 40 minutes, so it won’t as jam-packed with reveals and news as some may be anticipating. Games we know will be shown off include Marvel’s Avengers, PlatinumGames Babylon’s Fall (yes, it still exists), Life is Strange: True Colors, and a new game from Eidos-Montréal.

The publisher has teased additional reveals (they want, “to keep the line-up mostly under wraps for now”), so we don’t have a clear idea what other games will make an appearance. It’s safe to assume Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade will get a fancy launch trailer, and Final Fantasy XVI and XIV may make appearances. Other than those guesses, I’d bet good money that the majority of Square Enix’s Japanese studios will hold their announcements until Tokyo Game Show 2021.

Be sure to subscribe to either the Square Enix YouTube channel or their Twitch page to avoid missing out on their E3 2021 show. Once again, the date and time for the Square Enix Present at E3 2021 are June 13th at 12:15pm PST.