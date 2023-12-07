Image: Activision / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

After defeating the Aether Worm Boss and opening up the Reward Rift, you may have received an item called “The Locked Diary.” If you need clarification about what to do with the Locked Diary in MW3 Zombies, you are not alone.

This rare item is essential; you’ll need it to access some new content in the latest update for zombie mode. Read further to learn what to do with the Locked Diary in MW3 Zombies.

How to Use the Locked Diary in MW3 Zombies

Players can use the Locked Diary to enter the Dark Aether Rift in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The Dark Aether Rift is located in the F6 section of the map in a High Threat Zone and requires the player to place four sigils on each of the four pedestals — The Locked Diary is one of the sigils.

More specifically, the Locked Diary goes on the pedestal with the ‘Cryo freeze’ logo. At the time of writing, the Locked Diary has no known purpose other than helping activate the Dark Aether Rift.

Before you do that, though, read the following section to learn more about the Dark Aether Rift.

What is the Dark Aether Rift in MW3 Zombies?

The Dark Aether Rift is one of the most challenging locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, and the developers have even noted that it is “harder than tier 3 threat zones.” Inside, you will find waves of enemies that will test your determination, loadout, and overall skills.

The Dark Aether Rift is worth completing despite the challenge, considering it’s the only way to get the new classified schematics. The classified schematics unlock some of the game’s strongest and newest items, including the Aether Blade, Dog Bone, and Golden Armor Plate.

Aether Blade: Throwing Knife with infinite ammo and boomerang-like combat style.

Throwing Knife with infinite ammo and boomerang-like combat style. Dog Bone: Summon a Hellhound companion.

Summon a Hellhound companion. Golden Armor Plate: Automatically repairs plates over time with additional damage resistance.

So, if you are up for the Dark Aether Rift challenge, ensure you have some of the best squadmates you can find before diving into it. Don’t be like me, who couldn’t survive a minute without getting torn to shreds (I’m terrible at zombies).

That’s all you need to know about the Locked Diary in MW3 Zombies! Make sure you wait to set the Locked Diary on the pedestal until you have obtained all the other ones, or else you could lose it and have to get another one!

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023