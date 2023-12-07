Image: Attack of the Fanboy

MW3 Zombies players can come into contact with a series of Audio Logs during their many deployments to Urzikstan, each revealing either more about the cause of the zombie outbreak or new details regarding many of the characters featured in the mode’s main campaign.

But how many Audio Logs are there? And more importantly, where can you find each of them? Here are all MW3 Zombies Audio Log locations.

All MW3 Zombies Audio Log Locations

I was able to find a total of 15 Audio Logs in MW3 Zombies, with 9 of them being located in the low-threat zone, 5 in the medium-threat zone, and one in the high-threat zone. You can check out the location of each of the Audio Logs below.

All Low Threat Zone Audio Log Locations in MW3 Zombies

You can find the first Low Threat Zone Audio Log by going to sector H8 and then heading to the spot marked in the image below. Once there, you will be able to find the notebook featuring the log on the roof.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second Low Threat Zone Audio Log can be found by going to sector G6 and heading to a watch point facing a road leading to sector I6. You can check out the exact location of the log in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The third Low Threat Zone Audio Log can be found by heading to a tower located at the top of a church under sector I3. You will be able to reach the top of the church by using the crates placed by its side as stepping stones.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The fourth Low Threat Zone Audio Log can be found by heading a small building in the northmost portion of Orlov Military Base, under sector H1.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find the fifth Low Threat Zone Audio Log by heading to a three-store high house located in the south portion of Levin Resort, under sector C3. The notebook featuring the log will be placed atop a table on the second floor.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The sixth MWZ Low Threat Zone Audio Log can be found by heading to a two-store building north of Popov Power (under sector F2). The building will be located by a Medium Threat Zone intersection, so be ready to meet a few Tier 2 Zombies.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The seventh Low Threat Zone Audio Log can be found by heading to sector C1. Once there, you will be able to spot the log on the roof of a building facing Levein Resort. You can check out the exact location of the building in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find the eighth Low Threat Zone Audio Log by heading to Zaravan City. More specifically the building highlighted in the image below (located in sector D7). Once there, you will be able to spot the notebook containing the log by a nightstand.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find the ninth Low Threat Zone Audio Log in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies by heading to the top of a construction crane located under sector G8 —between Zaravan Suburbs and Shahin Manor.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All Medium Threat Zone Audio Log Locations in MWZ

The first Medium Threat Zone Audio Log in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies can be found by heading to Low Town. More specifically to a rooftop located in the spot marked below, under sector H5.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second Audio Log found in the Medium Threat Zone can be found inside the second main reactor building part of the Popov Power Station. You will be able to easily identify the reactor by the gigantic number 2 painted on its side.

Once inside, the notebook containing the log will be located atop a few crates on the second floor.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find the third Medium Threat Zone Audio Log by heading to a small building located on Rostova Shops. The building will be located under sector D3 and in the spot showcased in the image below. Once inside the building, you will be able to find the notebook above a workbench.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The fourth Medium Threat Zone Audio Log can be found by heading to a first-floor apartment part of a complex located in Seaport District, under sector C4. As you can see in the image below, the log can be found atop a center table located in the apartment’s living room.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The fifth Medium Threat Zone Audio Log in MWZ can be found by heading to Sector C5, more specifically to a building located in the intersection between the low and medium-threat zones. Once inside the building, the notebook can be spotted on the second floor.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All High Threat Zone Audio Log Locations in MW3 Zombies

The only MW3 Zombies High Threat Zone Audio Log can be found in sector E5, at the top floor of the apartment building facing a square featuring both a Mega Abomination and a Buy Station. To reach the top of the building, you will need to ascend through its elevator after entering through either its lobby or through an underground passage.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023