How to Unlock the RAM-7 in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Image: Activision

The RAM-7 from 2019’s Modern Warfare is back in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone and it’s better than ever before. Paired with the smooth new movement from MW3, the RAM-7 has never felt better.

The RAM-7 is a lightweight, compact bullpup assault rifle chambered in 5.56. It has unmatched power and mobility in its class, making it one of the best weapons you can use in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Warzone battle royale (provided you use the right RAM-7 loadout). It’s a monster at close and medium-range skirmishes, and it can still hold its own at a distance, too.

How to Unlock the RAM-7

You can get the RAM-7 in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone by leveling up the Season 1 Battle Pass. The weapon is located in Sector A7. If you head straight there from the starting sector of the Battle Pass, you’ll need 20 Tokens to reach it. The weapon is free, so you don’t need to purchase the premium Battle Pass or Blackcell in order to unlock the RAM-7.

Image: Activision

If you don’t manage to unlock the weapon before the end of the season, then there’s no need to worry. Just like all previous Battle Pass guns, the RAM-7 will remain unlockable via a challenge down the line. These challenges are usually quite simple, like getting kills with other assault rifles, so it won’t be hard to get.

The RAM-7 is the seventh assault rifle in Modern Warfare 3, and it makes the mastery camo grind even easier if you’d rather avoid using another weapon. If you want to skip the RGL-80 camo challenge that’s frustrating most of the community or would rather not use sniper rifles for very long, you can just level up the RAM-7 instead and get one step closer to unlocking Interstellar.

Related: Best Urzikstan Drop Spots in Call of Duty Warzone

In addition to the RAM-7, the Season 1 Battle Pass also includes a new sniper rifle called the XRK Stalker. This lightweight sniper excels at quickscoping and close-range encounters, but you can also kit it out for long-range sniping. Just like the RAM-7, it’s remarkably versatile. The Battle Pass also includes an all-new underbarrel flamethrower which is perfect for taking on the new Zombies missions.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023