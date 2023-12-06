How to Unlock the JAK Purifier Flamethrower in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Call of Duty fans have a love-hate relationship with underbarrel attachments. While it feels good to nail someone with an underbarrel grenade launcher, it doesn’t feel as nice to be on the receiving end. Now, the next generation of noob tubing has arrived in Modern Warfare 3 with the JAK Purifier underbarrel flamethrower.

This little thing packs a huge punch, letting you roast enemies that are unlucky enough to stray too close to you. On top of that, it can be used with any weapon that has an underbarrel attachment slot. Here’s how you can unlock the JAK Purifier flamethrower for your favorite Modern Warfare 3 loadout.

How to Get the JAK Purifier Flamethrower in MW3

The JAK Purifier flamethrower attachment is a Battle Pass reward for Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. You can find it in Sector A14 of the Battle Pass, meaning it’ll take you about 40-50 Tokens to reach it. If you buy the Blackcell edition of the Battle Pass, you’ll get some Tier Skips to give you a headstart.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The JAK Purifier is a free reward, so you can get it without purchasing the Season 1 Battle Pass. You’ll still need to earn all the Tokens required to reach Sector A14, however, and you’ll miss out on quite a few premium rewards if you’re a free-to-play player. You will be able to claim the new seasonal weapons, though, as the RAM-7 assault rifle, XRK Stalker sniper rifle, and Stormender launcher are free for all players.

Related: Best MW3 MCW Build | Attachments, Gloves, Boots, & Gear

Once you acquire the JAK Purifier, you will be able to use it with any weapon that has an underbarrel attachment slot in the gunsmith. You aren’t able to reload the flamethrower after you use all of its fuel, and any weapon that it’s attached to will have a minor penalty to ADS speed as well. It’s well worth the trade-off though, since this is one of the strongest underbarrel attachments in the entire game.

It’s a perfect match for some of the new seasonal content added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in Season 1. Meat is a brand new small map where the JAK Purifier can really shine, and this underbarrel attachment is a great fit for Zombies too. You can even catch some Warzone players by surprise with it in Resurgence matches if you’re dropping into Urzikstan.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023