Best XRK Stalker Loadout and Class Setup for Modern Warfare 3

The XRK Stalker is one of the newest sniper rifles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This lightweight tactical rifle is suitable for engagements at all ranges, and it’s highly customizable so you can fine-tune it to your preferences.

According to Activision, this rifle “deals massive damage and is highly customizable to support multiple playstyles.” You can kit it out for long-range stealthy sniping or rapid-fire quickscoping, making it one of the most versatile weapons in the entire game.

How to Unlock the XRK Stalker in Modern Warfare 3

The XRK Stalker is included with the Season 1 Battle Pass in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. You can find it in Sector A4. If you head straight there from the starting sector of the Battle Pass, you’ll only need 15 Tokens to reach it. It’s a free reward that doesn’t require you to purchase the Battle Pass, and you’ll be able to unlock it via a challenge after the season ends if you don’t end up getting it.

Best Attachments for the XRK Stalker

The XRK Stalker is a lightweight sniper rifle designed for lightning-fast reactions, so this build capitalizes on that by maximizing mobility and minimizing ADS speed. With these attachments, the XRK Stalker becomes a bonafide quickscoping monster:

Barrel: Fission 60 Barrel

Fission 60 Barrel Laser: Corio LAZ-44 V3

Corio LAZ-44 V3 Stock: Helix LV Light Stock

Helix LV Light Stock Bolt: XRK Stalker Light Bolt

XRK Stalker Light Bolt Rear Grip: XRK Stalker Factory Grip

You can still pull off long-range snipes with this attachment setup, but there really are better sniper rifles for that. The XRK Stalker is best in class at quickscoping and close-quarters engagements, so this build maximizes its potential in those areas.

The XRK Stalker Light Bolt increases the weapon’s fire rate and lets you take out more enemies in a shorter period of time. The Corio LAZ-44 V3 Laser increases ADS Speed, as does the Helix LV Light Stock. When you pair those with the XRK Stalker Factory Grip, the XRK Stalker will have a ridiculously fast ADS time. Finally, the Fission 60 Barrel gives the weapon a much-needed boost to damage range and bullet velocity on top of everything.

Best XRK Stalker Class Setup

You can just just about anything with the XRK Stalker, but this is the best overall class setup for this sniper rifle.

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: CQR-45

CQR-45 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Tactical Insertion

Tactical Insertion Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

The Infantry Vest is the default option and it’s always a solid choice. You can choose your favorite sidearm for this class setup, but the CQR-45 is a reliable secondary in any situation. The same goes for Stun Grenades and Frag Grenades, a classic duo. Having a Tactical Insertion is handy for getting revenge on enemies or maintaining an advantageous position, too.

As for Perks, the Marksman Gloves will reduce sway and flinch while aiming down sights, preventing anything from getting in your way while aiming. The Stalker Boots let you strafe faster while aiming down sights too, pairing well with the XRK Stalker’s great mobility. Lastly, Ghost T/V Camo will help you remain off the radar during matches, letting you get the jump on the other team.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 adds a ton of new content in addition to the XRK Stalker. The RAM-7 assault rifle is the other free weapon included in this season’s Battle Pass, and you can unlock an underbarrel flamethrower along the way. New maps include Meat, which is already a fan-favorite, and Zombies got a bunch of new stuff, too.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023