How to Unlock Jet in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has plenty of operators to unlock and choose from and one of these is Jet who you may very well be on the hunt to get like myself. If you want to stand out on the battlefield then Jet is a great way to do just that.

This article will take you through exactly how to get Jet in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 listing the requirement you need to complete to do so.

Unlocking Jet in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

For Jet, you will need to complete a particular multiplayer challenge which isn’t too difficult of a task in my opinion. All you have to do is get five “Operator” (player) kills with snipers in one multiplayer match. There is no need to have any specific sniper so you can choose any that picks your fancy, I recommend the KV Inhibitor as one since it is unlocked from the start for you so you can get this operator earlier.

Related: MW3 Tactical Stance Explained

If you played the beta of MW3 you likely would have experience of either using the KV Inhibitor or the Longbow. When you have a sniper chosen for a loadout, head into any multiplayer match and begin trying to get sniper kills in whichever playstyle you prefer. If you are really struggling, I recommend a game mode like Domination where you can keep your sniper trained on one of the key points ready for a shot at enemies.

Get the five kills you need with the sniper then when you have completed the match and are back at the Operator menu, Jet will be unlocked.

Does Jet Offer Anything Different from Other Operators in MW3?

Yes, Jet has (namely) a distinctive fighter pilot look but there are no differences between Jet compared to other Operators in terms of playstyle or anything like that. Personally, Jet is one of my favorite-looking Operators so five sniper kills for unlock isn’t too much of a hassle at all.

Related: MW3 Zombies Pit Stop Guide: All MWZ Gas Station Locations

Now that you know how to get Jet you can make your way back into tense matches/maps and bring a jetstream to the map.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023