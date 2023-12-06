Best RAM-7 Loadout and Class Setup for Modern Warfare 3

Image: Activision

The fan-favorite RAM-7 assault rifle is back in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and this bullpup powerhouse is one of the game’s best weapons. It’s a lightweight and mobile gun by default, but you can make it even better with the right attachments.

How to Unlock the RAM-7 Assault Rifle

The RAM-7 is included with the Season 1 Battle Pass in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It’s located in Sector A7. To reach it, you’ll need at least 20 Tokens if you head straight for Sector A7 from the starting sector of the Battle Pass. Thankfully, the RAM-7 is a free reward, so you don’t need to purchase the Battle Pass to unlock it. The weapon will be unlockable via a challenge after the season ends.

Related: Easy Way to Get One Shot One Kills in Modern Warfare 3

Best RAM-7 Attachments in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While the RAM-7 is a highly capable assault rifle at short to medium range, it starts to suffer in long-distance engagements. This RAM-7 build counteracts this weakness with attachments that improve its recoil control and minimize vertical recoil.

Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

HVS 3.4 Pad Barrel: XTEN FRL-3 Heavy Barrel

XTEN FRL-3 Heavy Barrel Muzzle: XTEN Ported 290

XTEN Ported 290 Underbarrel: Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip

With this setup, the RAM-7 becomes a laser at any range. Even though some of these attachments reduce the weapon’s ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed, it still feels snappy because it already had high mobility to begin with.

Related: Best MW3 MTZ-556 Build | Attachments, Gloves, Boots, & Gear

The Slimline Pro Optic is one of the best in the game, but you can swap it out for any sight of your choosing. The Xten FRL-3 Heavy Barrel and XTEN Ported 290 Muzzle work together to minimize the RAM-7’s recoil and kick. In addition, the HCS 3.4 Pad Stock and Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip ensure a buttery smooth firing experience at any range.

Best MW3 RAM-7 Class Setup

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The RAM-7 pairs well with just about anything, but this class setup in particular is a great fit:

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: CQR-45

CQR-45 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Deployable Cover

Deployable Cover Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Misson Control Comlink

The Infantry Vest is the bog standard choice for most MW3 classes, allowing for the usual suite of equipment and perks, so it works here, too. You can use any sidearm you prefer, but the CQR-45 is a solid choice. Stun Grenades and Frag Grenades are some of the most reliable grenades in the game, so this class uses them just like most others. You can swap out your Field Upgrade for whatever you like, too, it doesn’t have to be Deployable Cover.

Related: How to Unlock Riptide in Modern Warfare 3

When it comes to Perks, the Marksman Gloves are an essential part of this class setup since they reduce flinch and sway while aiming down sights. The Stalker Boots pair beautifully with them, increasing strafe and ADS movement speed to keep you highly mobile during firefights. Finally, the Mission Control Comlink will make it much easier to get killstreaks, especially if you play safe and use the RAM-7’s low recoil to keep your distance from enemies.

This RAM-7 build is well-suited for all MW3 content, and you could even take it into Zombies and slay hordes of undead foes with it. If you’re looking for a way to easily level this weapon up, then check out the new Meat map added in Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3. You can grind out Battle Pass Tiers to unlock the new JAK Purifier flamethrower while you’re at it, too.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023