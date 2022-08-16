MultiVersus’s open beta started a while ago, and thousands of players are still having fun with the new platform fighter game. MultiVersus’ Season One began yesterday, and many players are already wondering how long it will last, so stay until the end if you want to know when MultiVersus Season One will end.

When Does MultiVersus Season One End?

Many MultiVersus fans are already excited about all the content the developers brought with the Season One update, but some players are already wondering when it will end. MultiVersus Season One will end on November 15, so players will have three months to unlock all the items in the Battle pass. Season one started yesterday, and it brought a lot of additions, balances, and bug fixes to the game.

Besides the many buffs and nerfs to characters like Batman, Arya, Finn, Bugs Bunny, and Lebron James, this update brought some well deserve fixes to the game. Improving its quality and stability. This season will come in two patches, the first that we already got and another that will be released shortly after.

The game’s concurrent player numbers have increased in the last 24 hours, so is safe to say that the new season brought some players back. Some fans of the game are excited about the game’s future, and all the recent leaks and announcements have played a major role in it. Turns out that MultiVersus will add a couple of new characters to its roster; Black Adam and Stripe from the Gremlins will be joining all the other characters in MultiVersus. The MultiVersus’s Twitter account made a tweet assuring that both characters will come in this season.

What's better than officially kicking off #MultiVersus Season 1? Announcing Black Adam and Stripe are also coming this season. 😏 You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/vmo3nm8tv5 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 15, 2022

MultiVersus is shaping up to be one of the most popular platform fighters of recent years, the title has become one of the most played games on Steam, and it’s currently gathering a large following on all the big gaming platforms. The interesting character roster, simple mechanics, and the hype around all the new additions that will be added when the next seasons come have helped the game stay relevant.

MultiVersus is available now on PC, Ps4, PS5, Xbox One, and Series X|S. If you are struggling to get your first wins, make sure you go to any of our MultiVersus guides and we will show you everything you need to start winning.