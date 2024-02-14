When Does NBA 2K24 Season 5 Release?

Image: 2K

The new NBA 2K24 Season is almost here, and it’s packed with fresh content and updates for players everywhere. That said, when is the release of NBA 2K24 Season 5?

Recommended Videos

When Does NBA 2K24 Season 5 Start?

NBA 2K24 Season 5 is scheduled to begin on February 23, 2024. It is expected to bring a bunch of updates, including general likeness updates for players, improvements to performance, stability, and many other adjustments. But that’s not all there is to look forward to. The new season is also bringing a new Season Pass packed with rewards to keep you hooked. From cool cosmetics for MyTEAM and MyCAREER modes to boosters, player items, and much more, there’s sure to be something that will pique your interest.

Image: 2K

In addition to the mentioned updates and the new Season Pass, NBA 2K24 Season 5 is set to introduce several other enhancements. For instance, the effectiveness of the “Cut to Basket Pass” has been reduced to balance gameplay. Also, the team has resolved some rare bugs that could occur when attempting an alley-oop at very specific times. Maybe these fixes will decrease the number of error codes that players often get when trying to enjoy the game.

Moreover, the game will receive many improvements to the performance, stability, and visuals in the City. There have also been fixes to issues in the Equipment menu in the City and the camera during jump ball situations in REC games.

In MyTEAM mode, issues preventing some Evolved or shoe/badge-boosted Player Cards from receiving those boosts in Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games have been fixed. Also, the audio for crowd reactions in Triple Threat modes has been adjusted. In MyNBA and The W modes, various stability fixes and improvements have been made. The logic has been adjusted so that players are more likely to have an interest in signing extensions. With these updates and enhancements, Season 5 promises to be a game-changer that will hopefully improve the game significantly.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2024