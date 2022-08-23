When does New Tales from the Borderlands release?

The beloved story-heavy franchise Tales from the Borderlands is finally receiving a new entry. After the closure of Telltale had players scrambling to get their games before being pulled from storefronts, it was unlikely if new spinoff stories set in the Borderlands world would ever be released. Thanks to the reveal of New Tales from the Borderlands at Gamescom 2022, fans no longer need to worry about this franchise being left in the dust. Announced alongside a release date, New Tales from the Borderlands gives players the chance to control new, spunky characters on a quest to battle the deadly overlords of the Tediore corporation.

New Tales from the Borderlands Information and Release Date

New Tales from the Borderlands features many concepts familiar to fans of the series. The Tediore corporation, known for their exploding guns, appears to star in an antagonistic role this time around. Psychos, the Atlas corporation, and a Vault are also slated to appear in this new title. Players will get to control Anu, Octavio, and Fran, brand-new characters that have not made a prior appearance in the franchise. Like with the previous entry, New Tales will feature 5 chapters for players to enjoy.

New Tales from the Borderlands is slated to release on October 21st. The title will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC devices. The game will be featured on both Steam and Epic Games storefronts. The title will feature a basic edition and a deluxe edition, with special pre-order bonuses available for die-hard fans. The deluxe edition is slated to include both New Tales from the Borderlands as well as the original Tales created by Telltale Games. Pricing is set at $39.99 USD for the basic edition and $49.99 USD for the deluxe edition.

Further information about New Tales from the Borderlands has yet to be announced, but players can expect similar cinematic gameplay from the original title. They can also expect the signature Borderlands humor Gearbox is known for. There will be a lot more to learn about New Tales before its release, so fans should keep an eye out if they want to get a head start on this brand-new Borderlands adventure!

New Tales from the Borderlands will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 21st, 2022.