When Does the Fortnite OG Map Change?

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite OG maps change pretty quickly, and if you don’t know when the map changes, you’ll be left behind. Epic Games doesn’t really tell you in the game, preferring that you just have fun. Luckily, we’ve detailed when the maps change and what the schedule is below.

What’s the Schedule for the Fortnite OG Map Changes?

The Fortnite OG map changes every Thursday at 6am PT / 9am ET. This is when the next season of Fortnite begins and the map is updated to reflect the changes that were made in that season. So you’ll see a new map pretty much every week. To make it easier, here’s the schedule:

November 3, 2023 – Season 5

November 9, 2023 – Seasons 6

November 16, 2023 – Seasons 7 and 8

and November 23, 2023 – Seasons 9 and X

The OG Map changes started on November 3, 2023 when Fortnite OG launched with the Season 5 map. The OG return will end on December 2, 2023 along with the chapter’s end.

The map changes are not be exactly the same as they were in the original seasons. For example, some items and weapons may be added or removed, and some points of interest were changed as well. I remember Fortnite having way more traps back in the day but I’m not seeing them anymore. I’m also not used to seeing the disco balls at the same time that I’ve seen these maps.

All in all, it doesn’t have to be perfect like the old one. This is a good mix of old and new. The overall goal of Fortnite OG is to bring back the classic Chapter 1 map and items for fans to enjoy. It’s a bit of nostalgia for those who’ve been around and a peak for those who’ve only heard of OG Fortnite.

What Will Happen to the Map When Fortnite OG Ends?

No one is sure if Fortnite is going to redo the old explosion that changed so much of the game or not. We’re very sure that there will be something that shows a significant end. Going back to the OG map adds a good deal to the lore of the game.

Epic Games referenced Kevin the cube in a tweet for Season 6, so I think that the publisher is going to give us some kind of cinematics to show a big change. Kevin the Cube often comes with changes to the map and has been a big influence on the lore. There’s way too much to explain about Kevin here but when you see Kevin the Cube, you know something significant is going to happen.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023