Fortnite OG AFK XP Glitch (PC & Console)

Fortnite OG has tons of exciting cosmetics in its OG Pass, but with a limited time to earn them all, a little extra XP is always appreciated. In this guide, we detail how to activate a “glitch” to earn AFK XP through a Fortnite Creative map.

How to Earn Easy AFK XP in Fortnite OG (All Platforms)

Fortnite OG players have discovered how to earn XP without lifting a finger through the Water Pit FFA map. By activating secret buttons on the map, which should only take a few minutes, you’ll begin to earn automatic (AFK) XP, which you can leave on in the background while at school or watching Netflix.

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

From the lobby, navigate to the magnifying glass icon and enter the code 1602-228-1769 to enter the Water Pit FFA Creative map. If you’re logged into Epic Games on your browser, you can click here instead to add it to your menu.

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Enter a private match of Water Pit, turn around, and grab a Grappler from the right corner. Then, enter the middle rift on the opposite wall.

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn around and grapple your way to the giant plant in the left corner. Walk up to it and activate the secret to get transported to a field with buildings.

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Enter the Store (yellow building), up the stairs, and look for a clock on a dressing screen. Hold down the button displayed on the screen to earn a chunk of XP.

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Enter the middle rift again and grapple to the inflatable palm tree opposite the plant. At the very top of the tree is another secret that teleports you into another field. Turn slightly left and walk behind the temple.

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Grapple to the top and walk near the window’s ledge (shown in the screenshot) to find another secret XP button. Once you’ve done this, you’ll start to earn XP while standing AFK. Easy!

I earned around 29 XP per second, which equates to roughly 45 minutes per level after the initial chunk you earn from the secrets. It’s not a huge number, but it’s worth doing if you want to level up while busy with other things.

For more easy XP, check out our guide on all hidden gnomes in Fortnite OG to earn a whopping 200,000 XP. That’s equivalent to over two levels just for finding ten of the little guys.

This guide was written while playing Fortnite OG on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2023