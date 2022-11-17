Warzone 2 launched on November 16, and since then, thousands of players have been exploring Al Mazrah and earning XP to go through the new Battle Pass that came with Modern Warfare 2’s Season One. Although many players are excited about Warzone 2, many gamers still want to play its predecessor, and they were wondering if Warzone Caldera will come back online. If you are one of the many players asking the same question, stay until the end of our guide to find out when Warzone Caldera will be available again.

When Does Warzone Caldera Come Back Online?

Warzone Caldera will come back online on November 28. Now last gen console and PC players know when the acclaimed Battle Royale experience comes back to their favorite platforms. Many players were afraid that Warzone 2 would replace Warzone Caldera, and luckily for them. The developers want to keep both titles and allow players that heavily invested in Warzone 2’s predecessor to keep playing and enjoying all the paid and free content they have gathered since Warzone Caldera’s launch in 2020.

Warzone will now be called Warzone Caldera in honor of the latest map featured in the game. Many players still populate Warzone Caldera’s servers, and surprisingly some players rather play it than immerse themselves in Warzone 2.

In two years, Warzone Caldera gathered a loyal fanbase that kept playing the game through all the changes and additions that turned the title into a must-play game in the Battle Royale community. Featured in many fan-made tournaments where hundreds of players competed to see who the best player in Warzone Caldera was.

All in all, Warzone fans should take advantage of this break from Warzone Caldera and try DMZ or Warzone 2 and see if the developers improved the great experience from Warzone Caldera. In Warzone 2, players have lots of new content and mechanics to learn so you better try the title right now that players are still in the learning phase of the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera will go live on November 28 on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PS5, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022