When is the Fortnite live event? Fortnite Season 5 is coming to a close in a few days, and there will be a thrilling event involving the Zero Point to kick off the new season. Epic Games has announced an all-new single-player event called the Zero Crisis Finale that will be available when Season 6 begins, so the next event will work a bit differently than past events. Don’t expect something similar to the Devourer of Worlds, but rather something else entirely new. Not much is currently known about Epic’s plan to end the season, but the Zero Point continues to grow more and more unstable by the day. Here’s everything we know about the next Fortnite Season live event.

When is the Fortnite Live Event?

The Fortnite live event start alongside Season 6 on March 16. There won’t be a typical live event to cap off Season 5. Instead, the servers will be taken offline with little fanfare. However, there will be a brand-new single-player experience released when Season 6 begins that will kick off the new season. Epic Games is calling this event the Zero Crisis Finale, and players will be able to experience Agent Jones’ mission to access the restricted information he needs. You’ll be able to play this event whenever you log in for the first time during Season 6, so there’s no need to worry about missing it.

What is the Zero Crisis Finale?

The Zero Crisis Finale is a new single-player experience that will be released alongside Season 6. You’ll be able to play it whenever you first log in during the new season. Not much is known about the gameplay, setting, or story of the event, but Epic Games has confirmed that it is a strictly single-player affair. You’ll have to complete it before your first match of the season. Just before the servers come back online for Season 6, the Zero Crisis Finale cinematic will premiere live on YouTube, and this should provide some much-needed context for Agent Jones’ mission and the future of Fortnite.

How to Play the Zero Crisis Finale Event

To play the Zero Crisis Finale live event in Fortnite, all you have to do is log in at any time during Season 6. The event will be playable at any time throughout the season, so you don’t have to be online at a specific time to experience it. Unlike previous events where you would have to be in the lobby and queue up for a special playlist, the Zero Crisis Finale will most likely begin automatically after booting up the game during Season 6.

Most players are speculating that it will work similarly to the first match of Chapter 2 Season 1, where the game automatically threw new players into a match after a fancy introduction sequence. Regardless of what happens, all you have to do to play the live event is log into Fortnite any time after the servers come back online.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.