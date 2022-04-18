When is the Next Valorant Night Market (2022)? Release Date, Skins, and More Details

The Night Market in Valorant is a big event for the player base. It’s the only time you can get skins outside of buying them when they are in the store. Since Valorant has a rotating store system, it can be quite hard to get a skin you missed out on. The Night Market gives you six chances to get a skin that you wanted from the store and missed. Of course, if your night market doesn’t have any skins you want you are out of luck. With the Night Market being such a big deal in Valorant, it makes sense why people want to know when it comes around so they can save for it. Let’s go over when you can expect the next Night Market.

When Will the Night Market Return to Valorant

There is no set time for the Night Market to occur, but it does seem to happen at least once an act. It normally shows up near the end of an act so you can guess when the Night Market is close to showing up. When the Night Market does show up, it lasts for around 20 days. So you don’t need to worry about having to wait for payday to pick up a skin that is in the store. It should also be noted that skins in the Night Market are at a discount from their normal price.

If you don’t get any skins you want in your Night Market, you are out of luck until the next one. There is no real way to re-roll the skins in your market, the six you get are all you’ll get. Even if you buy a skin for the Night Market they don’t refresh. With the pool of skins available in the Night Market getting bigger and bigger it might be quite hard for you to get the skin that you want. Unless you have a long list of skins you want, the odds of something you are looking for showing up can be quite low.

With just the premium tier skins alone, you have 19 collections worth of skins that can show up. If you are looking for a single gun from one of those collections you are going to be in for a rough time. You would have a better chance of guessing the new agent’s abilities. However, if you do get lucky, you can get the skin you desire for less than you would normally have to pay. If you need more help with Valorant make sure to check out our other guides.

Valorant is available now on PC.