Among all Pokémon available at both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, the pseudo legendary Salamence is among the best, thanks to its ability to withstand heavy hits and its high attack power, but for you to actually get a Salamence, you first need to catch a Bagon, and that’s not an easy feat. With that said, we will now tell you where you can catch Bagon on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, as well as how to evolve the Pokémon all the way to Salamence.

Where to Catch Bagon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First of all, we have bad news for those currently playing Brilliant Diamond, as Bagon is a Shining Pearl exclusive. It is also important to point out that Bagon is only available in the game after players defeat the Elite Four, Cynthia, and get the National Pokédex, which you can get by paying a visit to Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after completing your Sinnoh Pokédex. With that said, once all the conditions are met, Pokémon Shining Pearl players can get the Pokémon by going to the Grand Underground and heading towards either area marked with a purple gem on the map. Our main recommendation would be Stargleam Cavern. Once in the area, you just need to look for the Pokémon, battle, and capture them. To recap, here’s where to find Bagon in Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Defeat the Elite Four and Cynthia.

Get the National Pokédex.

Go to the Grand Underground.

Head to Stargleam Cavern.

Find and capture Bagon.

How to Evolve Bagon all the Way to Salamence

You can evolve your Bagon into a Shelgon by leveling them up to level 30, and then evolve your Shelgon into a Salamence by leveling them up to level 50.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.