At the beginning of their adventure in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players can choose between the generation four starters, Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig. But can you get all the starter Pokémon in a single playthrough? With that said, here’s where to catch Chimchar in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl so that you can get the fire starter even after choosing a different one at the start of your adventure.

Where to Catch Chimchar in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can get Chimchar in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on the Grand Underground, most specifically on either Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern, or in Sandsear Cave. One thing to keep in mind is that Chimchar will only appear after you defeat the Elite Four and get the National Pokédex. If you cannot find the Pokémon in the areas, just exit and enter again, as doing so will reset all the Pokémon currently present in the area. To recap, here’s how to find and catch Chimchar in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Defeat the Elite Four and get the National Pokédex.

Go to the Grand Underground.

Go to either Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern, or Sandsear Cave.

Enter and exit until you find Chimchar in the area.

Upon finding them, battle and capture the Pokémon.

After getting Chimchar, you can evolve them into Monferno by leveling them to level 14 and then to Infernape by leveling them up to level 36. With that said, as you are already gunning for Chimchar, take on the opportunity to also get Charmander, Cyndaquil, and Torchic, as all of them can be found in the same areas and under the same conditions.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.