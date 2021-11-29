Among all Pokémon available in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Diamond and Pearl, the Mysterious Darkrai is both one of the best, and one of the hardest Pokémon to get in the game. With that said, we will now tell you where and how to get the Dark-type Mythical Pokémon in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl when he debuts.

Where to Catch Darkrai in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First, It’s important to point out that the item needed to get to Darkrai, the Member Card, is still not available in either Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pearl, but it is possible that the item will become available as part of an exclusive event, just as it was with the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, released for the Nintendo DS. The reason for that statement is that the house you need to visit is already on the map, but unavailable as you can only enter with the card. With that said, once the event debuts, players will be able to get Darkrai in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl by following the following steps.

First, players will only be able to get Darkrai after defeating the Elite Four, getting the National Pokédex, and completing the Cresselia event. After that, you just need to go to Canalave City and head towards a house located north of the entrance, which is currently locked. Once inside, talk to the NPC and sleep in the bed which will take you to Newmoon Island, where you will find Darkrai. To recap, here’s how to find Darkrai in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Get the Member Card.

Go to Canalave City and head towards a house located north of the entrance.

Talk to the NPC and sleep in the bed.

Go left until you find Darkrai.

Battle and capture Darkrai.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.