In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players can catch a wide array of Pokémon, including many legendary ones such as the Fire-type Legendary Pokémon Entei. With that said, we will now tell you where you can get the Entei in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Catch Entei in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First, we have bad news for those currently playing Shining Pearl, as Eitei, Raikou, and Suicune are all exclusive to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond. With that said, to catch Entei on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, players need to go to Ramanas Park, an area only available in the postgame, after you defeat both the Elite Four and Cynthia, and get your National Pokédex. You can get the National Pokédex by visiting Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after completing your Sinnoh Pokédex.

Once you have done all that and unlocked the entrance to the area, you can summon Entei by exchanging your Mysterious Shards for two Johto Slates. After getting the items, you just need to head towards the Johto Room located north, just past the first Room seen after entering the Park, and place the two slates on the pedestal. After placing the second stale you will be able to face and capture Entei.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.