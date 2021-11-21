Where to Catch Magby and Magmar in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are here and trainers all over the world are already taking Pokémon to battle in their quest to both complete their Pokédex and become a Pokémon Master. With that said, we will now tell you where to catch Magby and how to get Magmar in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, so that you can add their final evolution Magmortar to your team as fast as possible.

Where to Catch Magby in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Well, we got bad news for Brilliant Diamond, as Magby can only be found on Pokémon Shining Pearl. But do not lose hope, as we will talk later about a way in which players of both versions can get the Pokémon. With that out of the way, Shining Pearl players can find a Magby on Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern, and Sandsear Cave, all of which are located on the Grand Underground.

To get the Pokémon you just need to go to either one of the areas and look for them. After spotting a Magby, just battle and capture the Pokémon. If you are planning to get a Magmortar, it is vital that you catch a Magby holding a Magmarizer.

To recap, here’s how to capture a Magby in Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Go to the Grand Underground.

Head to either Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern, or Sandsear Cave.

Look for a Magby and capture it.

Now, as we promised, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond players can get the Pokémon by trading with a friend who already has it.

How to Evolve Magby into Magmar

You can level your Magby into a Magmar by leveling them up to level 30, which will cause the Pokémon to automatically evolve.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.