Where to Catch Piplup in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

November 23rd, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Piplup is among the most popular Pokémon in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, as they are, just like all starters, a solid pick for any team. With that said, we will now tell you where you can get Piplup in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, so that you can get the Pokémon even after choosing a different starter at the beginning of your adventure.

You can get Piplup in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on the Grand Underground, but only after defeating the Elite Four, Cynthia, and getting the National Pokédex, which is given to players by visiting Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after completing your Sinnoh Pokédex. Once you cleared these conditions, you can find the Pokémon on either Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, or Still-Water Cavern. If you don’t find Piplup after entering either of the mentioned areas, just exit and enter again, so that all the Pokémon on it reset. To recap, here’s how to get Piplup in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

  • Defeat the Elite Four.
  • Defeat Cynthia.
  • Get the National Pokédex.
  • Go to the Grand Underground.
  • Head to either Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, or Still-Water Cavern.
  • Enter and exit until you spot a Piplup.
  • Battle and capture Piplup.

You can evolve Piplup into Prinplup by reaching level 16. After that, you can evolve your Prinplup into Empoleon by reaching level 36. With that said, as you are already gunning for Piplup, we advise you to take the opportunity to also get Squirtle, Totodile, and Mudkip, as all of them can be found in the same areas and under the same conditions.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

