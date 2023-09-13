Where to Catch Poochyena and Mightyena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC features a bountiful harvest of new and pre-existing Pokemon that weren’t available in the base game. One of the first returning Pocket Monsters players can run into is Poochyena, a dog-like Dark-type that accompanied many players on their first journey playthrough of Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. Here’s how to find and catch Poocheyena and its evolution, Mighyena, in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask.

How to Find Poocheyena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Poocheynas are a common sight in the Kitakami region, and you can catch one almost as soon as you start Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask. Wild Poocheyna are all over the place in The Teal Mask’s first area, Kitakami Road, so I caught one before I even set foot in Mossui Town and began the DLC’s main storyline. If you’d rather wait until you’re through the introduction section, you won’t have to worry about backtracking. I encountered Poochyena in the Apple Fields and the Wistful Fields, which you pass through on your way to Loyalty Plaza.

How to Find Mightyena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

The best way to get a Mightyena is to catch and evolve a Poocheyna. Poochyena is one of the first Pokemon that trainers can get their hands on in Generation III, and it evolves into Migheyena at the low threshold of level 18. Unless you’re starting the Teal Mask on a fresh save file, you can get a Mightyena as soon as you’ve caught a Poochyena by using it in a few battles or feeding it enough Exp. Candy.

If you’re one of those Pokemon players who like to challenge themselves, you can skip the hassle of evolving a Poochyena by catching a Wild Mightyena. I ran into a Mightyena while I was exploring the more remote areas of Wistful Fields, and it wasn’t tough to capture. That being said, Mightyena can threaten players starting the DLC with lower-level Pokemon, so be ready for a fight if you’re coming into The Teal Mask before you’ve dug your teeth into the main game.

