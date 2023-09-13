Where to Catch Yanma and Yanmega in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Some Pokémon are difficult to find in Scarlet and Violet, even as the new Teal Mask DLC adds locations for those not found in the base game. Yanma, returning in the expansion, is not one of these Pokémon. It might even be among the first ones encountered when players start their journey in Kitakami. Yanma isn’t tough to catch in the Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, but Yanmega — its evolution — might prove to be a bit more difficult.

Yanma and Yanmega Locations in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Funnily enough, Yanma becomes much easier to locate when considering when it appears rather than where. It can be found just south of Mossui Town, appearing soon after the player first arrives. Unlike other early Pokémon such as Ekans, Yanma’s distinctive appearance and low flight altitude make it especially easy to locate. The true difficulty comes from obtaining its evolution, Yanmega.

Similarly to Aipom and Ambipom, Yanma can only evolve into Yanmega through knowing a certain move. This move is Ancient Power, a Rock-type attack that can raise the user’s stats. This move is usually only learned by a Yanma naturally when reaching level 33. Be warned if you catch one at a higher level, as it might need to remember Ancient Power before you have any hope of evolving it.

Yanmega is a fairly strong Bug-type, making it worthwhile to get in the Teal Mask DLC. Its high Special Attack and Speed stats allow it to tear through Grass, Psychic, and Dark-type foes with use of a move like Bug Buzz. Just be sure to keep type matchups in mind, as it has a particularly glaring weakness. Though Yanma can only evolve by knowing a Rock-type move, it’s ironically quite weak to Rock-type attacks.

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2023