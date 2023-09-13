How to Catch Aipom in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Though new Pokémon can be found in Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC, most additions in this expansion are from previous games. Aipom is one such familiar face, returning from the second generation of titles from the franchise. Its evolution, Ambipom, has also returned as a result. Catching Aipom in the Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a simple task, but evolving it might be a different story.

Aipom Locations in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Aipom can be found in grassy and mountainous areas all throughout Kitakami as soon as you start the DLC. In particular, the best place to look for one is just east of Mossui Town. Though it’s said to spend its time in trees, you won’t actually need to go looking through those to find an Aipom for yourself. Just look for its distinctive purple color and you should have no problem getting your hands on it!

Ambipom doesn’t have a known habitat in Scarlet and Violet, so you’ll need to compromise by figuring out how to evolve Aipom. This can be done by increasing its level while it knows the Double Hit move. It will usually learn this move naturally at level 32, and if you catch an Aipom at a higher level, it might already know it. If the one you caught doesn’t have access to that move, check the Aipom’s full list of moves to see if you can make it remember Double Hit.

Related: Where to Catch Ekans and Arbok in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Since Aipom and Ambipom were present in the fourth generation of games, you can easily get them outside of Kitakami by transferring them from Pokémon HOME. This applies to a wide variety of Pokémon, including Hisuian forms found only in Pokémon Legends Arceus. Aipom and Ambipom can be found in that title as well, making it a perfect place to collect some before bringing them over.

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2023