How to Get Hisuian Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have plenty of Pokemon you can catch and call your own, but it was not the only game the series released this year. Earlier we saw the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus which debuted the overworld style seen in Scarlet and Violet, as well as the Hisuian regional Pokemon available there. But what if we told you that you could have the Hisuian Pokemon, including Hisuian Growlithe and the like, in the Paldea Region for Scarlet & Violet? It’s easier than you think, and we can show you.

How Do You Find Hisuian Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet?

You will need a Pokemon HOME subscription to add Hisuian Pokemon to your box in Scarlet or Violet. While Gen IX is not yet compatible, this feature will be added around the Spring of 2023. Thankfully, as this game is on the same system, the transfer process is a lot more simple and less awkward than in the days of the Gen V to Gen VI imports or going from GBA to the Nintendo DS for that matter.

To add Pokemon to the HOME app from Arceus, then to Scarlet (when it’s available) take the following steps:

Make sure your Legends: Arceus save is recent and up to date with the game’s latest version.

Open Pokemon HOME on your Switch.

Select Pokemon Legends: Arceus from the POKEMON menu.

Bring a Pokemon from your Pastures in Arceus to the left boxes.

Go back to the POKEMON menu.

Select Scarlet or Violet.

Deposit the Pokemon you retrieved from Legends: Arceus into any of your boxes on the right side of the screen.

Then boot your Scarlet or Violet game up, and you’ll hopefully see the Pokemon in your boxes from the Main Menu.

Note: Any Pokemon marked as incompatible won’t be able to be moved between boxes and marked with a ‘No’ symbol when trying to transfer. This typically affects Pokemon such as those transferred from the Let’s Go games released in 2018.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022