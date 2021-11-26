Raikou is considered by many as one of the best Electric-Type Pokémon in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl as he can, as you would expect of a legendary Pokémon, go head-to-head with any trainer in the game. With that said, we will now tell you where you can get the Raikou in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl so that you can shock all of your adversaries to oblivion.

Where to Catch Raikou in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First, we have bad news for Pokémon Shining Pearl players, as Eitei, Raikou, and Suicune are only present on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond. With that out of the way, Raikou can only be found at Ramanas Park, an area only available in the postgame, after you defeat the Elite Four, Cynthia, and get your National Pokédex. You can get the National Pokédex by visiting Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after completing your Sinnoh Pokédex.

Once you unlock the area, you just need to head there and exchange your Mysterious Shards for three Johto Slates, which will be used to summon Raikou. After buying the slates, head to the Johto Room, which will be the second room north after entering the outside area of Ramanas Park. After finding the room, enter and place all the slates into the pedestal as the first one will summon Suicune, the second Entei, and the third Raikou. To recap, here’s how to get Raikou in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Get the National Pokédex.

Go to Ramanas Park.

Get three Johto Slates.

Place the slates on the pedestal.

Battle and capture Raikou.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.