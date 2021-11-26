Where to Catch Shinx, Luxio, and Luxray in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Among all Electric-type Pokémon introduced on generation four and present on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, Luxray is among the best, thanks to its powerful abilities. With that said, we will now tell you how where to Catch Shinx, Luxio, and Luxray in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

Where to Catch Shinx and Luxio in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, you can find Shinx in many areas, but we recommend that you go to either Route 202 or 203 since there’s a higher chance of encountering the Pokémon there. Once you find a Shinx, you can evolve them into a Luxio by leveling the Pokémon up to level 15, which will automatically trigger the evolution. It is also possible to find Shinx on Route 204, on Fuego Ironworks, and on the Grand Underground, more specifically on Grassland Cave, Spacious Cave, Sunlit Cavern, and on Whiteout Cave. To recap, here’s where you can find Shinx on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Shinx: Route 202, 203, 204, Fuego Ironworks, Grassland Cave, Spacious Cave, Sunlit Cavern, and Whiteout Cave.

After getting seven badges, there are claims that you can find Luxio on the Grand Underground, more specifically on Grassland Cave, Spacious Cave, Sunlit Cavern, and Whiteout Cave, but we were not able to confirm the veracity of the claims yet.

How to Evolve your Luxio into a Luxray

Since you cannot find a wild Luxray in the games, once you get a Luxio, you can evolve them into a Luxray in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl by leveling them up to level 30. We advise you to get Luxray this a fast as possible since they are a force to be reckoned with.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.