Where to Catch Vikavolt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Much like in Pokemon Sword and Shield, you’ll get the chance to regain some mainstays in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask. One of the best Electric-type Pokemon to come out in recent generations, especially when mixed with a Trick Room team, is Vikavolt, although you might have a trickier time tracking down this zapper bug. It’s an incredibly powerful Special Attack beatstick even with how slow it is, and is worth having even if just to round out your Pokedex. Here’s where to catch Vikavolt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask!

How to Catch Vikavolt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask

You can’t find Vikavolt in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask, but you can evolve it from Charjabug. You can evolve Charjabug by using a Thunder Stone on it, and you can find Charjabug (or its first form, Grubbin) in the northeast and southeast portions of Kitakami!

They’re tiny bugs that can be found in tall grass, so look closely!

Where to Find a Thunder Stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

You can typically get a Thunder Stone as soon as you clear 3 gyms, where you’ll then be able to go to Delibird Presents and buy them for ₽3000. Thunder Stones are cheap in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and these stores are easily found in the Paldea Region including spots like:

Cascarrafa

Mesagoza East

Mesagoza West

Levincia

Luckily, you can open your map in Kitakami and press ‘L’ or ‘R’ to fly to these locations.

How to Go to Kitakami and Find Grubbin and Charjabug

If you haven’t gotten to Kitakami yet, go to the Naranja Academy and speak to Jacq and Briar in the Entrance Hall. You’ll be given the option to travel there, but you’ll need The Teal Mask DLC to go.

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2023