Where to Farm Sneaky River Snails in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

If you plan on either unlocking the full potential of the Stealth Armor or producing consumables focused on increasing your stealth capabilities in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will need at least a few handfuls of Sneaky River Snails. But where can you find them? Now, here’s where and how to efficiently farm Sneaky River Snails in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK).

Best Sneaky River Snails Farming Spot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Like most creatures in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the only way to actively farm the snails can be done by heading to the locations where they are most common and then getting all of the ones available there.

With that said, we were able to find a good quantity of Sneaky River Snails in three different locations, with the first one being Rutile Lake (we were able to find 6 at once there). The river will be located south of Hyrule Ridge and can be found easily by heading left from Sonapan Shrine.

You can check out the lake’s exact location in the image below.

We were also able to find a few Sneaky River Snails (5 in this case), on the Cave Under Zora’s Domain. You will be able to reach the cave by swimming behind the big Waterfall located below Great Zora Bridge. Once in the cave, you will be able to spot the snails while in the coordinates 3272, 0465, and 0016.

You can check out the exact location of the cave on the map below:

Last but not least, we were able to find another nine snails on Ludifos Bog. You will be able to find the area by heading south from Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower.

As the Sneaky River Snails in Ludifos Bog will be scattered when compared to the ones featured in the previous areas, you can check out the areas of the bog where we were able to find them below.

As a last piece of advice, we recommend that you go snail hunting only at night, given that the snails will shine brightly during the late hours.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.2) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

