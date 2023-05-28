How to Farm Arrows in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, having your quiver full is almost as vital as always having a handy weapon and shield ready. But given that you cannot craft arrows in the game, how can you get large quantities of them? Now, here’s how to efficiently farm arrows in The Legend of Zelda TOTK.

The Best Arrow Farming Strategy in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Although you can get a few arrows by either exploring enemy camps or defeating archers, the most effective way to get a good amount of them can be by purchasing them from the many available stores throughout Hyrule.

With that said, you will be able to farm a large number of arrows quickly in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) by heading to a stable featuring Beedle, purchasing all of the arrows he has in stock, and then resting by a fire until morning, as doing so will renew his stock. After you wake up, Beedle will most likely be arriving at the stable again so just talk to him again, relight your bonfire, and continue to repeat the process to your heart’s content.

Beetle’s arrow stock will feature 20 regular arrows and one 5-arrow set. While the individual arrows will cost you 6 Rupees each, each 5x arrow set will cost 30 Rupees.

We were able to farm arrows that way on Wetland Stable. Just remember to bring a weapon infused with fire in order to light the bonfire effectively without the need of expending resources. You can check out the stable’s location below:

Like Beedle, most arrow merchants in the game will have 20 individual arrows and one to three 5x arrows sets in stock at a time. With that said, a few set stores, like Mubs’ on Lookout Landing will offer special bundles instead, but their stocks will take way longer to refill.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.2) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

