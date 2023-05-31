Where to Farm White Chuchu Jelly in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

White Chuchu Jelly is a valuable item in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that can be used for combat, cooking elixirs, and dyeing clothes at the Hateno Dye Shop. Chuchu Jelly comes from the Chuchu enemy, and this enemy has different colors — white, red, yellow, and blue. To find the white color of this enemy, players will have more luck going to specific locations on the map. This guide will cover areas where you can farm White Chuchu Jelly in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Best Farming Locations for White Chuchu Jelly in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In my opinion, White Chuchu Jelly is one of the best combat items in the game, as it allows you to freeze enemies in place. Two locations have a high spawn rate for White Chuchu’s — Gerudo Highlands and Hebra Mountains. Read on for images and coordinates of each location that is great for farming White Chuchu Jelly in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Best White Chuchu Jelly Farming Spot #1 – Hebra Mountains

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first great location for farming White Chuchu Jelly is Hebra Mountains. While these enemies could spawn anywhere in this region — I had the best luck towards the center of the Hebra Mountains, where the text lies on the map. The exact coordinates of this location are -2909, 2980, and 0571.

Best White Chuchu Jelly Farming Spot #2 – Gerudo Highlands

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The next best location for farming White Chuchu Jelly is Gerudo Highlands. Similarly to Hebra Mountains, White Chuchu’s can spawn anywhere in this region — but players can have the best luck on the western side near the Risoka Snowfield. The exact coordinates are -4485, -0731, 0507.

Use Sensor+ to Farm White Chuchu Jelly

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you explore these two regions, using the Sensor+ Purah Pad upgrade would be wise as it allows you to track any monster, material, or item you snap a picture of with the camera. Setting the sensor to White Chuchu will have the Purah Pad beeping whenever you get close, allowing you to farm much faster.

If you have yet to unlock the Sensor+ upgrade for the Purah Pad, follow our guide on how to unlock it, as it will come in handy for any farming you partake in.

- This article was updated on May 31st, 2023