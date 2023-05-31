Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Blue Lizalfos Tail Locations and Farming Spots

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

If you are currently gunning for a fully upgraded Zora Armor Set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will undoubtedly need to gather a few Blue Lizalfos Tails, which are a rare drop from Blue Lizalfos. But where can you find Blue Lizalfos? Now, here are the best Black Lizalfos Tail farming spots in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Best Blue Lizalfos Tail Farming Spots in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Although Blue Lizalfos can be found in a wide array of areas across the game, we were able to find the largest concentration of them in camps on Mount Lanayu, as well as on the Depths.

The best farming spots in Mount Lanayu are located on Lanaryu Range, under the coordinates 4019, -1613, and 0357, as well as on the Maforna Mountain area, under the coordinated 3798, -1651, and 0330. While the camp in Lanaryu Range will feature four Blue Lyzalfos, the one on the Mountain will feature a few Blue ones and one Ice-Breath Lizalfos.

After getting the Lizalfos above, you will also be able to find two/three of them being carried airborne on Mapla Point, located in the southmost portion of the region. Once there, you can easily bring them down by using homing arrows.

You can check out the exact location of all the groups of Lizalfos talked about above, below.

We were also able to find three Blue Lizalfos by exploring the runs featured as part of the B1 area of the suspended Hyrule Castle. You can check out the placement of each Lizalfos below.

The Best Blue Lizalfos Farming Spot on the Depths

Now that you know where to find a good amount of Blue Lizalfos on the surface, you will be able to find the biggest concentration of them in the Depths by heading to the Ancient Underground Fortress area. The area is located by the Niuzimod Lighroot and directly below Domizuin Shrine (surface).

Once there, you will be able to find a total of 5 Blue Lizalfos in the spots marked by the stars below:

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.2) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

