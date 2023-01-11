Are you wondering where to find a bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins in Escape from Tarkov so you can complete the Crisis quest, get your medstation to level 1, or use it in another crafting recipe? Unfortunately, there are many different medical supply item types, and it is hard to know exactly where to find them. Worry not, though, as finding a Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins is extremely easy and can be done in multiple ways depending on where you are in your specific raid at the time of needing them. Here is everything you need to know on where to find a Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins in Escape from Tarkov, so you always have them on hand when needed.
Where to Find a Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins in Escape From Tarkov
Here is the Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins item profile:
- Type: Medical Supply
- Weight: 0.2 kg
- Grid Size: 1×1
- Effects: Generic Loot Item
Quests that require a Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins:
- Crisis
Hideout buildings that require a Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins:
- Medstation Level 1
Crafting recipes that require a Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins:
- SJ6 TGLabs Combat Stimulant Injector
- Aquamari Water Bottle With Filter
You can find a Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins in Escape from Tarkov using the below methods:
- Looting Them
- Trading for Them
Where to Loot OLOLO Multivitamins
You can loot OLOLO Multivitamins from the following locations:
- Buried barrel cache
- Dead Scav
- Ground cache
- Medbag SMU06
- Medcase
- Medical supply crate
- Sport bag
How to Trade for OLOLO Multivitamins
You can trade for OLOLO Multivitamins from the following NPCs:
- Therapist LL1 (Must complete the Bad Habit task for the Mechanic first)
- Marlboro Cigarettes x 1
- Strike Cigarettes x 1
- Wilston Cigarettes x 1
- Apollo Soyuz Cigarettes x 1
- Jaeger LL2
- Pack of Vita Juice x 2
You can also trade the Therapist LL3 two Bottles of OLOLO Multivitamins for a Propital Regenerative Stimulant Injector.
The beta for Escape from Tarkov is available now only on PC.
- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023