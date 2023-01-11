Are you wondering where to find a bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins in Escape from Tarkov so you can complete the Crisis quest, get your medstation to level 1, or use it in another crafting recipe? Unfortunately, there are many different medical supply item types, and it is hard to know exactly where to find them. Worry not, though, as finding a Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins is extremely easy and can be done in multiple ways depending on where you are in your specific raid at the time of needing them. Here is everything you need to know on where to find a Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins in Escape from Tarkov, so you always have them on hand when needed.

Where to Find a Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins in Escape From Tarkov

Here is the Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins item profile:

Type: Medical Supply

Medical Supply Weight: 0.2 kg

0.2 kg Grid Size: 1×1

1×1 Effects: Generic Loot Item

Quests that require a Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins:

Crisis

Hideout buildings that require a Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins:

Medstation Level 1

Crafting recipes that require a Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins:

SJ6 TGLabs Combat Stimulant Injector

Aquamari Water Bottle With Filter

You can find a Bottle of OLOLO Multivitamins in Escape from Tarkov using the below methods:

Looting Them

Trading for Them

Where to Loot OLOLO Multivitamins

You can loot OLOLO Multivitamins from the following locations:

Buried barrel cache

Dead Scav

Ground cache

Medbag SMU06

Medcase

Medical supply crate

Sport bag

How to Trade for OLOLO Multivitamins

You can trade for OLOLO Multivitamins from the following NPCs:

Therapist LL1 (Must complete the Bad Habit task for the Mechanic first) Marlboro Cigarettes x 1 Strike Cigarettes x 1 Wilston Cigarettes x 1 Apollo Soyuz Cigarettes x 1

Jaeger LL2 Pack of Vita Juice x 2



You can also trade the Therapist LL3 two Bottles of OLOLO Multivitamins for a Propital Regenerative Stimulant Injector.

The beta for Escape from Tarkov is available now only on PC.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023