Where to Find a Hunter to Trade Rare Ergo in Lies of P

If you have been playing through Lies of P and have defeated some of the game’s main bosses, then you’re probably wondering what to do with the Rare Ergo. There are two purposes for Rare Ergo: consume it for a large amount of Ergo or trade it to a hunter. I recommend going with the latter, as the Hunter offers the rarest weapons and amulets in the game. Here is how you can find a Hunter in Lies of P.

Hunter Location For Trading Rare Ergo in Lies of P

Players first encounter a Hunter during chapter 4 of Lies of P after removing the acid pool from the floor near the St. Frangelico Cathedral Library Stargazer. After removing the acid pool with the flame pot from above (impossible to miss and on the main path), start from the St. Frangelico Cathedral Library Stargazer and continue straight through the door.

Immediately to your left, take the ladder to the top.

At the top, continue past the two large pillars into the next room. Take your first right and continue down the stairs. At the bottom of the stairs, you will find an elevator on the right-hand side.

Take this elevator up to the roof, where you will find the Hunter, Alidoro. Speak to Alidoro and exhaust his dialogue until he offers his shop of goods. His shop allows you to trade Rare Ergo and other boss Ergo in exchange for powerful weapons and amulets.

When the Hunter asks you about anywhere safe for him to seek refuge, I recommend you suggest Hotel Krat. If you do, this will cause him to be at the Hotel, allowing you easy access to his shop whenever you defeat a boss.

Keep in mind that, at this point in the game, you won’t be able to purchase much except for an amulet or a sword. Be thoughtful of which item you purchase with each boss’s Ergo; once you use it, it is gone for good.

