Evolution stones are a core aspect of Pokemon, but many players are wondering where to find a Sun Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Certain Pokemon require different evolution stones to evolve, Eevee being the most notable example, and the Sun Stone is used to evolve Petilil into Lilligant in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Lilligant is one of the Pokemon with an all-new regional Hisuian form, so many players are trying to add it to their collections. Finding a Sun Stone is easier said than done, however, just like with most evolution stones. Thankfully, there are a few ways you can get your hands on one. Here’s how to get a Sun Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Sun Stone Location

There are four ways to obtain a Sun Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The first method rewards a guaranteed Sun Stone, while the other two strategies will require a fair bit of luck and time.

These are the best ways to get a Sun Stone:

Purchase One From the Trading Post Complete Request 85: At Home Under the Eaves Use Ursaluna to Dig for Treasure Break Ore

Request 85 is the best shot you have at getting a Sun Stone. This request can be picked up from Galaxy Hall in Jubilife Village and requires you to catch a Chimecho. Once you capture and deliver the Chimecho, you’ll receive the stone and a Rare Candy as a reward. If you want to fully max out Lilligant’s Pokedex entry, however, you’ll need a few more stones to evolve more Petilils.

If you need more Sun Stones and have Merit Points to spare, then you can visit the Trading Post in Jubilife Village and purchase one for 1,000 MP. To earn Merit Points, you have to find and return satchels collected in the wild. These are dropped by other players, and when you collect them, you’ll get some MP as a reward for being a good samaritan. 1,000 MP is a steep price though, so you may have to seek alternative methods of finding a Sun Stone.

Sun Stones are also rare drops from all ore deposits in the game, so just keep tossing Poke Balls at every mining outcrop you come across. These ore deposits can also drop everything from Stardust to other evolution stones, so this method requires a bit of patience.

You’ll most likely have an easier time riding Ursaluna and digging for treasure using its radar ability. Simply move forward when Ursaluna’s radar flashes blue and you’ll find buried treasure. This has a chance to be a Sun Stone, but you can also dig up other rare rewards. Just keep at it and you’ll eventually get your hands on one.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.