After unlocking the ability to use potions and drinkables in Halls of Torment, you will be able to consume them during your runs in order to influence the effect of many traits, as well as their probabilities. And although Strong Wine will be available from the get-go. the Potion of Memories, Potion of Oblivion, and Reverberant Tinkture will only become available after you gather all their ingredients, which is easier said than done. But don’t worry, we got you covered. Here’s where to find all Potion ingredients in Halls of Torment.

Where to Find All Potion Ingredients in Halls of Torment

Differently from most games, the potion ingredients in Halls of Torment can be found in random spots through specific maps. To start, you will be able to unlock the Potion of Oblivion by gathering Amanita, Bluecap, and Dragon Nettle. While Amanita and Dragon Nettle can be found on Ember Grounds, you will be able to find Bluecap on the Haunted Caverns map.

Luckily enough, the ingredients needed to unlock the Potion of Memories —Coppergrass, Firepaw, and Truffle— can also be found in the Haunted Caverns (Coppergrass and Truffle) and the Ember Grounds (Truffle) halls.

For the Reverberant Tinkture, you will need to gather Belladonna, Salsify, and Wallflower. You will be able to find Belladonna and Wallflower in the Forgotten Viaduct, the Salsify, on the other hand, can be found on the Ember Grounds.

To recap, here is where to find all potion ingredients in Halls of Torment:

Amanita: Can be found on the Ember Grounds map. Random chance.

Bluecap: Can be found on the Haunted Caverns map. Random chance.

Dragon Nettle: Can be found on the Ember Grounds map. Random chance.

Coppergrass: Can be found on the Haunted Caverns map. Random chance.

Firepaw: Can be found on the Ember Grounds map. Random chance.

Truffle: Can be found on the Haunted Caverns map. Random chance.

Belladonna: Can be found on the Forgotten Viaduct map. Random chance.

Salsify: Can be found on the Ember Grounds map. Random chance.

Wallflower: Can be found on the Forgotten Viaduct map. Random chance.

How to Find the Location of the Potion Ingredients

In order to mark the location of the available items on a compass, you will need to make use of the Gatherer’s Charm. You will be able to get the charm automatically after saving the Cupbearer and unlocking the ability to use potions in the game.

How to Increase Your Potion Amount

After unlocking the potions system, you will be able to increase the number of potions you can take to the field by defeating bosses and then selecting a bottle among the available items. Once you get the bottle, you will then need to retrieve it through the well and expend 2,000 Gold in order to get it from the Wellkeeper. After purchasing the item, the amount of each potion you can use will increase.

This guide was made while playing Halls of Torment on PC and will be updated as new potions or ingredients debut within the game.

- This article was updated on July 14th, 2023