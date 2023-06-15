Where to Find and Use the Aquarium Key in Warzone DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Warzone 2 DMZ has plenty of locked doors and it very quickly turns into a game of cat and mouse with finding keys like the Aquarium key. Many people who enjoy water-themed environments will likely find great appeal in exploring an aquarium, so this makes the key even more sought after. This article will take you through where to find and use the Aqaurium key in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where to Find the Aquarium Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

As with many keys in Warzone 2 DMZ, you must find the Aquarium key by looting containers, enemies, supply drops, or completing any HVT Contracts. I recommend looting every container you find within the areas you are exploring when it is safe from enemies. This is how I find most of the keys I need although HVT Contracts are another excellent method.

Although you need to rely on general RNG a lot for the Aquarium key, there is actually another way to enter the Aquarium. You could opt to use a Skeleton Key instead and these can be crafted (or found as loot) in the Barter menu of the Buy Station. On the Vondel map, you will need to craft it by using three 3-Plate Armor Vests, three Self-Revive Kits, and One Gold Bar.

If you have been spending a lot of time searching around for the Aquarium key, you likely already have a lot of the resources/items needed for the craft.

Location of the Aquarium in Warzone 2 DMZ | Where to Use the Aquarium Key

The Aquarium is located in sector D7 of the Vondel Map within the Zoo area. There are two large doors you will find at the front with the general white “X” graffiti on them. Inside the aquarium, you will also be able to locate the Zoo Detonator if you were looking for it. It is related to the “Zoo” Vondel Community Challenges.

There are two other Zoo community challenges and these are to open 10 Containers and also to kill 10 enemies in the Zoo area. Since you will generally be opening a lot of containers to look for the Aquarium key, I would just complete the container challenge at the same time as looking for the key. You will be exploring the Aquarium in no time!

