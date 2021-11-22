Where to Find Dusk Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Evolution stones are another staple when it comes to Pokémon games. Before the fourth generation of Pokémon, we had things like the Fire Stone, Thunder Stone, and the Water Stone just to name a few. They are one-time use items that, when used on certain Pokémon, make them evolve. There is a very sought out Dusk Stone that does just the same for others as well, and here are places you can find it in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Where to find the Dusk Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Just like you would in the original Diamond and Pearl games from 2006, you can find the Dusk Stone in Victory Road or the Team Galactic Warehouse in Veilstone City. It’s unfortunate since this item in particular grants you the ability to evolve your Murkrow into a Honchkrow or your Misdreavus into a Mismagius. These Gen II to Gen IV evolutions are rather popular and powerful once they have their proper moves.

The Dusk Stone seems like it’s essentially locked until you’ve received half the badges. However, there is a way where you can get this item earlier.

Thanks to the newly added Grand Underground, you can find this highly sought out evolution stone. You can get it even before earning your fourth badge. It seems like a bit of a game design oversight, but you can access the lower extension of the Grand Underground by using your Explorer Kit at the southern beach area of Route 213. You can reliably access that area by using the Kit around the fishermen and the breakable rocks.

Once you’re in the bottom area of the Underground, make your way to the largest Pokémon Hideout area of that region. It’s called the Bogsunk Cavern. Here, you’ll run into Zubats, Roselias, Skorupis, Croagunks, and rare Lickitungs and Swinubs. Search around this hideout and you’ll find a Dusk Stone sitting prettily on the ground! It doesn’t seem like you can get it in subsequent visits.

It’ll help you if you get your respective Murkrow or Misdreavus early on in the game and want to evolve them. It’s typically recommended to level them to the mid-40s so they can learn some crucial moves along the way. If not, you will have to start looking for some heart scales and use those to pay the Move Relearner so he can teach your newly evolved Pokémon moves they missed out on from leveling.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.