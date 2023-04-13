Where to Find Large Contraband Packages DMZ

Are you wondering where to find Large Contraband Packages in DMZ so you can complete your Cartel Investigation mission? These packages, despite their name, are not significant at all. They are easy to miss and require that you keep a close eye out for them. However, we have provided you with the best locations to find Large Contraband Packages in DMZ so you can extract them quickly.

How to Find Large Contraband Packages DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best location to find the Large Contraband Packages is in Hafid Port. Within Hafid Port, you will find them in three separate locations making it easy to collect both of the packages you need in one playthrough; however, if you can’t find two in one match, that is okay. Extract with one and then come back to find the second one.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first location is on the docks of the Hafid Port. Afterward, you will find them on the tables close to the pipes and the water. For instance, in the above screenshot, you can see two of these packages sitting next to each other, making it a super easy spot to find both in one match.

Related: Where to Find the Far Southeastern Storage Closet Key in DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you can’t find any Large Contraband Packages on the docks of Hafid Port, the second location you can look is inside the warehouse buildings of Hafid Port. So first, head inside the warehouses and go into the stacked trailer buildings. They are sitting on the coffee tables and other furniture within these offices.

The third location you search is in the traditional office buildings of Hafid Port where you can find multiple Large Contraband Packages for you to loot. Enter one of the buildings, climb the stairs, and start searching all the office rooms in this area. While the spawn locations in the offices are random, it appears to be a consistent location to find them.

- This article was updated on April 13th, 2023