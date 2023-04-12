Where to Find the Far Southeastern Storage Closet Key in DMZ

Are you wondering how to get the Far Southeastern Storage Closet Key in DMZ? There are a lot of new keys for you to find that will unlock new areas, but it may be hard to know where to find these keys and the locations of the buildings they unlock. However, once unlocked, these new areas provide a fun challenge and reward you with powerful loot. One example of a new key is the Far Southeastern Storage Closet, which unlocks a room with valuable loot.

Where to Get the Far Southeastern Storage Closet Key in DMZ

You can find the Far Southeastern Storage Closet Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ using these three methods:

Enemy AI Drops: AI enemies have a chance to drop keys, so find yourself a location where you can farm them by having them call for backup.

AI enemies have a chance to drop keys, so find yourself a location where you can farm them by having them call for backup. HVT Contracts: Eliminating high-valued targets using HVT contracts is an easy way to obtain keys as they are guaranteed to provide them when looted.

Eliminating high-valued targets using HVT contracts is an easy way to obtain keys as they are guaranteed to provide them when looted. Looting Containers: All loot containers have a rare chance of dropping keys. Loot containers include clothing, duffle bags, fridges, and toolboxes.

The easiest way to find the Far Southeastern Storage Closet Key is by looting. Therefore, ensure you are looting all AI enemies you defeat and all containers you come across. You will find that you will locate the Far Southeastern Storage Closet Key and other valuable keys.

Far Southeastern Storage Closet Location DMZ

To find the Far Southeastern Storage Closet, you must head to the H5 coordinates. First, you will find an orange truck parked outside of a building. This location is just south of the Ahmed Grocery Store, as shown above. Once found, you must head through the archway between two buildings, leading you down a long hallway with access to private residents. At the end of the hallway is where you will locate the Far Southeastern Storage Closet locked door.

